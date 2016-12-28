Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, the final RAW of 2016 with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defending against WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns in the main event, drew 2.855 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.955 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.974 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.878 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.715 million viewers.

RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the the NFL's Monday Night Football, SportsCenter, ESPN's Monday Night Countdown and College Football on ESPN. RAW was #5 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NFL, SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Love & Hip-Hop.

The NFL drew 18.6 million viewers on cable last night.

