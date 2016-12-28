- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev going up against Kofi Kingston.
- On a related note, this week's SmackDown viewership will be delayed until Thursday due to the Christmas holiday.
- As seen below, Sin Cara did a shoot for Krown City Clothing earlier this week near Kansas City:
Dope shot of the homie & @WWE star @SinCaraWWE _ reppin his @krowncity "limited edition" crest outline tee! ??#Sincara #WWE #LuchaLuchaLucha pic.twitter.com/vIPFw9qoT0— Krown City Clothing (@TheKrownCity) December 28, 2016
