- WWE posted this video looking at the 12 most talked about moments of 2016 on social media - Roman Reigns decking Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan's retirement, Shane McMahon putting The Undertaker through a table on RAW, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debuting, John Cena and AJ Styles meeting on RAW, The Shield squaring off on RAW, Finn Balor getting drafted from WWE NXT to RAW, Triple H interfering in the WWE Universal Title match, Dean Ambrose pinning John Cena on SmackDown, Bill Goldberg's return, The Undertaker's return to SmackDown and The New Day making history by breaking Demolition's record.
- Zack Ryder tweeted the following photo from physical therapy today as he prepares to return from knee surgery in 2017:
#ReturnOfTheZack 14 pic.twitter.com/c0Pe3EJJIB— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2016
