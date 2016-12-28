Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of tonight's WWE NXT. This evening's episode will feature the card from NXT's Live Event in Osaka, Japan. It should feature title matches for all three NXT Championships.

To let others know about our coverage, click the various "Share" buttons on the page. Click the "Refresh" button on your browser for the most up-to-date results.

- Tom Phillips and company welcome us to tonight's episode from Osaka. We'll see the NXT Championship match between Nakamura and Samoa Joe later on. We head straight to the ring for our opening contest.

Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Lorcan comes out to a nice reaction, as does Almas, donning his mask from his days in Japan and beyond. He quickly takes it off and we get started. Lorcan goes for the handshake and Almas kicks it away. Collar elbow tie up and broken up with a slap from Almas. Crowd appreciative of the tit for tat standoff. Almas decides to hang out for a bit after countering a whip from the brawler. Suplex from Almas to try and create space but Lorcan holds on to the headlock. Another athletic exchange as Almas gets the upper hand. He teases his double knees but stops short and slaps Lorcan instead. Headlock from Almas as the Japanese crowd urges Lorcan on. Chops from Lorcan, whip to shoulder tackle. Lorcan misses a block buster from the top, but then hits it from the mat. They trade waist locks, Almas hits a modified pump handle slam. Both men up and trade loud shots in the center of the ring. Inverted exploder from Lorcan. He tees Almas up in the corner, hits two big shots, and misses on the third. Almas hits the double knees, cover for a two. Hammerlock DDT countered, big elbow to stop a corner attack. They head to the top, and Lorcan hits a big exploder from the top. Cover, pin, and three for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Oney Lorcan

- We look at the rest of the card featuring an NXT Women's Title match and a women's tag match, which is up next.

Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

Liv and Kay start us off with a tie up. The taller Billie Kay takes advantage early, but we go rolling for at least 3 revolutions, with the official doing one counts the entire way. Nicely done. Kip-up from both as tags are made. Aliyah springboards and hits a pair of arm drags followed by an "old school"-esque arm drag from the middle rope. Royce using the height advantage using some legs to reverse some offense. Tag made to Billie Kay, Aliyah bridges up, smacked back down, and the tandem offense continues from the Aussies. Aliyah goes for the tag, but denied and tripped up. Another tag, double suplex. Quick tags and cutting the ring in half as all good tag teams do. Royce in control using her long legs as submission weapons. Billie Kay with a suplex followed by a headbutt to Aliyah and a shot to Liv for good measure. Cover on Aliyah, but smartly gets to the rope to break the count. Aliyah reverses another double suplex and makes the tag. Morgan in and executes the the hot tag nicely with a cross body and drop kicks. Blind tag made to Royce outside of Morgan's vision. She leads a bulldog into Kay's knee for the win.

Winners via Pinfall: Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

- Directly into the next match, which is for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#DIY (C) vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)



Nice reception for all the competitors. Handshakes from all four in a show of respect as the bell rings. Crowd warms up for this one as Tozawa and Gargano kick off the match. Early standoff gets the typical Japanese golf clap. Tozawa going into the trademark yells as he and Johnny Wrestling go back and forth. Tags made to Tajiri and Ciampa. The green mist makes an appearance to play a few mind games. Arm submission reversed by the Japanese Buzzsaw and they regroup. Tajiri continues to work the arm, Ciampa slips out, more reversals and another standoff. Tag made to Tozawa as he slows the pace a bit. Tag made to Gargano, pushes Tozawa to the corner, and quick tag back to Ciampa. Double team offense and cover for a two. Ciampa getting to the arm of Akira, who makes the ropes, and clean break is made. Ciampa back on the prowl. Tajiri able to make the tag and aid his comrade. Multiple covers on Ciampa for a two. We head to break.

Back from break and a shoot fight has nearly broken out with strong style strikes rain down from Ciampa and Tozawa. The Japanese star with the fake out and big right. Ciampa able to reverse a shot and make the tag. Gargano stretches out Tozawa with a combo of straight lefts. Gargano heads up top but met with a gutbuster from Tozawa. Tag made to Ciampa, and eventually Tajiri back in with his trademark kicks. Handspring back elbow from the veteran and another back handspring taking both men down. Tozawa takes to the air twice, taking out everyone in his way. Back in the ring, forearm from Tozawa, suplex blocked, but executes on try number two. Tozawa looking for the dead lift German, doesn't get all the way through. Blind tag made to Gargano, and hits his spear through the ropes on Tozawa. Tajiri back in. Ducks a corner attack and turns it into a tarantula. Tag made to Tozawa and huge strikes from both men. Ciampa tags in and saves Gargano from the German and hits a pair of his own. There's trademark dead lift German from Tozawa on Ciampa, but Gargano breaks it up. Action fast and furious now. Crowd showing their appreciation. Tozawa caught in the middle, DIY hits their double team finish, and pick up the win and retention.