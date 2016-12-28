- The Bella Twins posted this video of John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrating after Cena's SmackDown return last night at their "first date" restaurant in Chicago.

- Heath Slater is not injured. Slater tweeted after Tuesday's Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and indicated a possible injury. He took to Twitter today and posted the following update:

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!!?? — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

