As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will feature matches from the December 8th NXT live event in Melbourne, Australia.
* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy
* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
