- WWE encourages fans to remember the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view in this new promo.
- Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan and USA Network's Todd Chrisley were among those in attendance for Wednesday's WWE live event in Nashville. As seen below, Chrisley joined Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for a Make-A-Wish meet & greet with Chase (@chanceforchase), who is fighting NF2 and sarcoma cancer:
Chase got to meet some of our #SDLive Women's Division at #WWENashville @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/qL6OcUSzw6— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 29, 2016
