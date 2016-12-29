- Two titles will be on the line Friday night at UFC 207, and both come from the bantamweight division. In the main event, former champion Ronda Rousey returns from a year-plus layoff to challenge Amanda Nunes, while the co-main boasts Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt.
- Ronda Rousey put her new body on display for the world to see during a recent edition of "UFC 207: Embedded," and afterwards, she explained the differences since 2015.
On her Instagram account, Rousey posted a side-by-side comparison of herself five days out from a title defense vs. Cat Zingano and from earlier this week.
- Wrestling Inc. will bring you live coverage of Friday night's double-title fight card from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena. The action begins on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET after prelims on UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1.
