- Two titles will be on the line Friday night at UFC 207, and both come from the bantamweight division. In the main event, former champion Ronda Rousey returns from a year-plus layoff to challenge Amanda Nunes, while the co-main boasts Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt.

On a recent edition of "UFC Tonight," co-hosts Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian were joined by Miesha Tate to dissect and discuss the two fights. Tate is a former opponent of both Nunes and Rousey, dropping the title to the Brazilian earlier this year.

- Ronda Rousey put her new body on display for the world to see during a recent edition of "UFC 207: Embedded," and afterwards, she explained the differences since 2015.

On her Instagram account, Rousey posted a side-by-side comparison of herself five days out from a title defense vs. Cat Zingano and from earlier this week.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

- Wrestling Inc. will bring you live coverage of Friday night's double-title fight card from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena. The action begins on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET after prelims on UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.