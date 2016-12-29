Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

With less than 100 days until WrestleMania 33, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials have locked in just three matches - Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar.

While a potential match with John Cena vs. The Undertaker was somewhat acknowledged on this week's SmackDown, Vince McMahon has not decided on that match but it is possible. Another probable is a multi-person match for the RAW Women's Title.

Regarding The Undertaker's match, the likely opponent is Cena but current WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns is also being considered with the feeling that Reigns is the future and Cena vs. Taker doesn't build for the future, and this could be Taker's last WrestleMania match. If Cena wins the WWE Title from AJ Styles or Reigns wins the Universal Title from Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, it looks like Taker could be in line for a title shot in Orlando.

Taker has not been announced for the Royal Rumble main event next month but potential WrestleMania scenarios would make him a favorite. Braun Strowman is another favorite to win the Rumble, indicating a win by Reigns over Owens at the Rumble to set up Braun vs. Reigns at WrestleMania. The storyline between Owens and Chris Jericho has been brewing for months and it's believed they will face off at WrestleMania but that hasn't been confirmed.

