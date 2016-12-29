- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.

- It's worth noting that WWE's website is advertising a Wizard World appearance by former WWE Champion Batista on Saturday, January 7th in New Orleans. You can see the listing at this link . Batista will be participating in a Guardians of the Galaxy panel and photo op that day before meeting fans. The official Wizard World website is billing Batista as a WWE Superstar and actor. Finn Balor will be appearing the day after Batista. You can see Wizard World's announcement on Balor and Batista appearing at this link

- As noted, WWE announcer David Otunga recently filmed an episode of "Criminal Minds" for CBS. He tweeted this photo from the episode and noted that it will be airing soon:

"What'chu say to me? Oh hell naw!" It was a pleasure working w/ my new buddies @JoeMantegna @DamonGupton on @CrimMinds_CBS Ep airs soon! pic.twitter.com/HGXG1nfhkd — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) December 29, 2016

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.