- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with a custom FUNKO POP! figure in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.
- As noted, WWE announcer David Otunga recently filmed an episode of "Criminal Minds" for CBS. He tweeted this photo from the episode and noted that it will be airing soon:
"What'chu say to me? Oh hell naw!" It was a pleasure working w/ my new buddies @JoeMantegna @DamonGupton on @CrimMinds_CBS Ep airs soon! pic.twitter.com/HGXG1nfhkd— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) December 29, 2016
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.