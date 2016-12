As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown defeated RAW in viewership. SmackDown drew 2.885 million viewers while RAW drew 2.855 million for their final episodes of 2016.

John Cena, who returned to SmackDown on last night's show, took to Twitter and commented on blue vs. red in the ratings. He wrote the following:

