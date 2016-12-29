Birthdays:

- B-Boy (born December 29, 1978) turns



NWA Championship Wrestling From Florida: December 29, 1958

in Sarasota, Florida

- Rocky Lee defeated Harry Smith [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- John Heath defeated Scotty Williams

- Ella Waldek defeated Dot Dotson

AWA: December 29, 1960

in Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Nick Roberts defeated Bill Wright

- Cowboy Bradley defeated Tiny Roe

- Joe Scarpello defeated Bob Geigel by DQ

- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Jim Hady & Roy McClarity in a AWA World Tag Team Title Texas Death Match

NWA St. Louis: December 29, 1961

in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri

- Ray Gordon defeated Nikita Mulkovitch

- Chief Little Eagle defeated Corsica Joe by Count Out

- Duke Hoffman vs. Lorenzo Parente ended in a Draw

- Ray Gordon defeated Karl von Schober

- Johnny Valentine, John Paul Henning & Pat O'Connor defeated Buddy Austin, Don Leo Jonathan & Rip Hawk

NWA Detroit: December 29, 1962

in Detroit, Michigan

- Rudy Kay defeated Pierre LeBelle

- Sam Steamboat defeated Don Jardine

- The Mongol defeated Tim Geohagen

- Ray Stern defeated Nicoli Volkoff

- Sweet Daddy Siki defeated Great Kudo

- Bearcat Wright defeated Taro Sakuro

- Czaya Nandor defeated Angelo Poffo

- Lou Thesz defeated Steve Stanlee

WATCH: Lou Thesz vs. Antonino Rocca

- Lord Athol Layton (c) defeated Dick The Bruiser by DQ to retain the NWA Detroit United States Heavyweight Championship (Special Referee: Verne Gagne)

WWF in MSG: December 29, 1980

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Seiji Sakaguchi vs. Sika (w/ Afa) ends in a Draw

- Tatsumi Fujinami (c) defeated Don Diamond to retain the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Johnny Rivera for the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship in MSG

- Hulk Hogan defeated Dominic DeNucci

- Bob Backlund (c) defeated Killer Khan to retain the WWF Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Bob Backlund vs. Billy Graham for the WWF Heavyweight Championship

- Rick Martel & Tony Garea (c) defeated The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) by DQ to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Antonio Inoki (c) defeated Bobby Duncum to retain the NWF World Heavyweight Championship

- Joyce Grable & The Fabulous Moolah defeated Kandi Malloy & Peggy Lee

- Pedro Morales (c) defeated The Hangman to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Pedro Morales vs Sgt. Slaughter' for the WWF Intercontinental Championship in MSG

- Pat Patterson defeated Ken Patera by DQ

WATCH: Ken Patera' vs. Andre the Giant from Philadelphia Spectrum in 1980

WWF Championship Wrestling: December 29, 1984

at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York

- Buddy Rose (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Steve Lombardi

- Paul Orndorff defeated Jim Young

- Bret Hart defeated Terry Gibbs

- The Moondogs (Moondog Rex & Moondog Spike) defeated Aldo Marino & Mario Mancini

- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Joe Mirto

- Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo defeated Rene Goulet & RT Reynolds

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 29, 1990

at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida

- Mr. Perfect (w/ Bobby Heenan) (c) defeated Rico Federico to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Tugboat defeated Bob Bradley

WATCH: Undertaker' vs. Tugboat

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jim Evans & Sonny Blaze

- Jake Roberts defeated Kent Carlson

WATCH: Jake Roberts best promo in WWF

- The Big Boss Man defeated Pete Sanchez

- Kane the Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Terry Davis

WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 29, 1991

at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas

- Ric Flair (w/ Mr. Perfect) defeated Larry Ludden

- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated BA Dalton & The Brooklyn Brawler

WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage' at Saturday's Night Main Event

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Scott Bazo

- El Matador defeated Louie Spicolli

- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Richie Garvin & Sean Spencer

WCW Starrcade: The Lethal Lottery - December 29, 1991

from the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

- Marcus Bagwell and Jimmy Garvin defeated Michael Hayes and Tracy Smothers

- Steve Austin and Rick Rude defeated Van Hammer and Big Josh

- Dustin Rhodes and Richard Morton defeated Larry Zbyszko and El Gigante (with Madusa)

- Bill Kazmaier and Jushin Liger defeated Diamond Dallas Page and Mike Graham

- Lex Luger and Arn Anderson (with Harley Race) defeated Terrance Taylor and The Z-Man

- Ricky Steamboat and Todd Champion defeated Cactus Jack and Buddy Lee Parker

- Sting and Abdullah the Butcher defeated Brian Pillman and Bobby Eaton

- Big Van Vader and Mr. Hughes defeated Rick Steiner and The Nightstalker

- Scott Steiner and Firebreaker Chip defeated Arachnaman and Johnny B. Badd

- Ron Simmons and Thomas Rich defeated Steve Armstrong and PN News

- Sting eliminated Lex Luger to win a Battlebowl battle royal

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: December 29, 1994

in Erlanger, Kentucky

- Sean Casey defeated Brian Taylor

- Tracy Smothers defeated Bryant Anderson in a I Quit Match

- Cactus Jack defeated Chris Candido in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- Buddy Landel defeated Dirty White Boy (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Cactus Jack won a Battle royal

ECW Holiday Hell: December 29, 1995

from the Lost Battalion Hall in Queens, New York

- Taz defeated Koji Nakagawa

WATCH: Taz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow' on ECW

- JT Smith defeated Hack Myers

- Mikey Whipwreck defeated Too Cold Scorpio (c) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship & ECW World Television Championship

- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated The Pitbulls (Pitbull 1 & Pitbull 2)

- Tommy Dreamer defeated The Blue Meanie

- Tommy Dreamer defeated Stevie Richards

- Raven defeated Tommy Dreamer

WATCH: Raven cuts a Promo on ECW Hardcore TV

- Bruiser Mastino defeated El Puerto Ricano

- Buh Buh Ray Dudley defeated The Blue Meanie

WATCH FULL MATCH: Buh Buh Ray Dudley vs. Taz on ECW

- The Sandman (c) defeated Raven to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

- The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock)

- Sabu defeated Cactus Jack

WCW Starrcade: December 29, 1996

from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Ultimate Dragon (w/ Sonny Onoo) defeated Dean Malenko in a Championship unification match for the J-Crown and the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- Akira Hokuto (w/ Sonny Onoo and Kensuke Sasaki) defeated Madusa for the WCW Women's Championship

- Jushin Liger defeated Rey Mysterio, Jr. (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Chris Benoit (w/ Woman) in a no No Disqualification match

- The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash) (c) (w/ Syxx) defeated The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Diamond Dallas Page to win the vacant WCW United States Heavyweight Championship

- Lex Luger defeated The Giant

- Roddy Piper defeated Hollywood Hogan (w/ Ted DiBiase) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

WCW Monday Nitro: December 29, 1997

in the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Bill Goldberg defeated Glacier

- Chris Benoit defeated Hammer

- Ultimo Dragon defeated Eddie Guerrero (c) to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Mortis (w/ James Vandenburg) to retain the WCW United States Championship

- Booker T defeated Disco Inferno (c) to win the WCW Television Championship

WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T vs. Curt Hennig' for the WCW Television Championship on Thunder

- Curt Hennig (w/ Rick Rude) defeated Chris Jericho

- Lex Luger defeated Buff Bagwell (w/ Scott Norton)

- Hollywood Hogan vs. Sting ended in a No Contest

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 29, 1997

at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York

- The Disciples of Apocalypse (8-Ball, Chainz & Skull) defeated Los Boricuas (Jesus Castillo, Miguel Perez & Savio Vega)

- Ken Shamrock defeated Kama Mustafa (w/ D-Lo Brown & Faarooq)

- Brian Christopher & Jerry Lawler defeated George Steele & Taka Michinoku by DQ

- Cactus Jack defeated The Road Dogg (w/ Billy Gunn) by disqualification

- Owen Hart defeated Shawn Michaels (w/ Chyna) (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship match

- Dark Match: Cactus Jack, Steve Austin, Terry Funk & The Undertaker defeated The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Faarooq, Kama Mustafa & The Rock)

WWF Jakked: December 29, 2001

in Miami, Florida

- Dark match: Molly Holly defeated ???

- Edge defeated Funaki

- Crash defeated Chris Nelson

WATCH: William Regal' vs. Crash Holly' in a European Championship Match

WWE Heat: December 29, 2002

at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Dark Match: Michael Hutch defeated Brandon Groom

- Maven defeated Vinnie Valentino

- Johnny Stamboli defeated Gabe Roach

- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Jeff Hardy (WATCH HERE)

- Raven defeated Tommy Dreamer - If Raven Wins He'll Be Back On RAW Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2003

at the SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas

- Rob Van Dam defeated Scott Steiner

- Eddie Kramer & Russell Simpson defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) via DQ (with Ric Flair as Special guest referee)

- Randy Orton (c) defeated Booker T to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- Lita, Stacy Keibler & Trish Stratus defeated Miss Jackie, Molly Holly & Victoria in a Happy Holidays Six Man Tag Team Match

- Triple H (w/ Ric Flair) (c) vs. Shawn Michaels ended in a double pin in a World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2008

at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

- Cody Rhodes defeated CM Punk by Count Out

- Melina defeated Candice Michelle, Jillian Hall, Katie Lea, Kelly Kelly and Mickie James in a WWE Women's Championship # 1 Contendership Six Diva Battle Royal

- Sim Snuka defeated Charlie Haas Super Snuka

- Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad), John Cena, Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Kane, Mike Knox & The Miz

- Matt Hardy defeated Manu

- John Bradshaw Layfield defeated Chris Jericho and Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels in a World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Race To The Rumble Tournament Final Four Way Elimination Match

ECW on Sci-Fi: December 29, 2009

at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Dark match: Tyler Reks defeated Goldust

- Matt Hardy defeated Finlay in a ECW Homecoming Qualifying match

- Evan Bourne defeated Mike Knox in an ECW Homecoming Qualifying match

- Zack Ryder (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Tommy Dreamer

~Since Tommy Dreamer lost, he was forced to leave the WWE

TNA iMPACT!: December 29, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- AJ Styles & Kazarian defeated Abyss & Scott Steiner in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Semi Final Match

- Zema Ion [2] defeated Anthony Nese [1] in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Best Out Of Three Contract On A Pole #3

- Douglas Williams defeated Gunner (w/ Ric Flair) by DQ

- Magnus & Samoa Joe defeated Eric Young & ODB in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Semi Final Match

- Kurt Angle defeated Rob Van Dam by DQ

- Gail Kim (c) defeated Mickie James to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: December 29, 2011

at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

~from Indianapolis, Indiana

- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd

- Darren Young defeated Trent Barreta

~from Rosemont, Illinois

- Alex Riley defeated JTG (w/ Tamina)

- Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston) defeated Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks

WWE Saturday Morning Slam: December 29, 2012

at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina

- Daniel Bryan defeated Tyson Kidd - Best of October 20, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 9

- John Cena defeated Heath Slater - Best of December 8, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 16

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2014

at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC.

(WWE RAW INTRO THEME)

WATCH: Ryback' speaks out about his past: Raw, December 29, 2014

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) by disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) defeated Natalya (w/ Tyson Kidd) (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Miz & Damien Mizdow to win the WWE Tag Team Champions (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: The Usos celebrate winning the WWE Tag Team Titles - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014

- Bad News Barrett defeated Cesaro (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Bad News is Back - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014

- Luke Harper defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) by disqualification (WATCH HERE)

- The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) defeated The Miz & Damien Mizdow (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Daniel Bryan's Emotional Comeback - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014

WATCH: Dolph Ziggler, Paige' and Cesaro react to John Cena reinstating The Authority - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014

WWE Main Event: December 29, 2015

at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

- Dark Match: Darren Young defeated Curtis Axel

- R-Truth defeated Heath Slater

- Titus O'Neil defeated Adam Rose

- Jack Swagger defeated Stardust

