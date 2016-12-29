Birthdays:
- B-Boy (born December 29, 1978) turns
- "Dr. Death" Steve Williams (May 14, 1960 – December 29, 2009)
NWA Championship Wrestling From Florida: December 29, 1958
in Sarasota, Florida
- Rocky Lee defeated Harry Smith [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- John Heath defeated Scotty Williams
- Ella Waldek defeated Dot Dotson
AWA: December 29, 1960
in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Nick Roberts defeated Bill Wright
- Cowboy Bradley defeated Tiny Roe
- Joe Scarpello defeated Bob Geigel by DQ
- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Jim Hady & Roy McClarity in a AWA World Tag Team Title Texas Death Match
NWA St. Louis: December 29, 1961
in the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Ray Gordon defeated Nikita Mulkovitch
- Chief Little Eagle defeated Corsica Joe by Count Out
- Duke Hoffman vs. Lorenzo Parente ended in a Draw
- Ray Gordon defeated Karl von Schober
- Johnny Valentine, John Paul Henning & Pat O'Connor defeated Buddy Austin, Don Leo Jonathan & Rip Hawk
NWA Detroit: December 29, 1962
in Detroit, Michigan
- Rudy Kay defeated Pierre LeBelle
- Sam Steamboat defeated Don Jardine
- The Mongol defeated Tim Geohagen
- Ray Stern defeated Nicoli Volkoff
- Sweet Daddy Siki defeated Great Kudo
- Bearcat Wright defeated Taro Sakuro
- Czaya Nandor defeated Angelo Poffo
- Lou Thesz defeated Steve Stanlee
WATCH: Lou Thesz vs. Antonino Rocca
- Lord Athol Layton (c) defeated Dick The Bruiser by DQ to retain the NWA Detroit United States Heavyweight Championship (Special Referee: Verne Gagne)
WWF in MSG: December 29, 1980
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Seiji Sakaguchi vs. Sika (w/ Afa) ends in a Draw
- Tatsumi Fujinami (c) defeated Don Diamond to retain the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Johnny Rivera for the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship in MSG
- Hulk Hogan defeated Dominic DeNucci
- Bob Backlund (c) defeated Killer Khan to retain the WWF Heavyweight Championship
WATCH: Bob Backlund vs. Billy Graham for the WWF Heavyweight Championship
- Rick Martel & Tony Garea (c) defeated The Moondogs (Moondog King & Moondog Rex) by DQ to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship
- Antonio Inoki (c) defeated Bobby Duncum to retain the NWF World Heavyweight Championship
- Joyce Grable & The Fabulous Moolah defeated Kandi Malloy & Peggy Lee
- Pedro Morales (c) defeated The Hangman to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Pedro Morales vs Sgt. Slaughter' for the WWF Intercontinental Championship in MSG
- Pat Patterson defeated Ken Patera by DQ
WATCH: Ken Patera' vs. Andre the Giant from Philadelphia Spectrum in 1980
WWF Championship Wrestling: December 29, 1984
at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York
- Buddy Rose (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Steve Lombardi
- Paul Orndorff defeated Jim Young
- Bret Hart defeated Terry Gibbs
- The Moondogs (Moondog Rex & Moondog Spike) defeated Aldo Marino & Mario Mancini
- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Joe Mirto
- Barry Windham & Mike Rotundo defeated Rene Goulet & RT Reynolds
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 29, 1990
at the SunDome in Tampa, Florida
- Mr. Perfect (w/ Bobby Heenan) (c) defeated Rico Federico to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Tugboat defeated Bob Bradley
WATCH: Undertaker' vs. Tugboat
- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Jim Evans & Sonny Blaze
- Jake Roberts defeated Kent Carlson
WATCH: Jake Roberts best promo in WWF
- The Big Boss Man defeated Pete Sanchez
- Kane the Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Terry Davis
WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 29, 1991
at the Corpus Christi Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Ric Flair (w/ Mr. Perfect) defeated Larry Ludden
- Jim Duggan & Sgt. Slaughter defeated BA Dalton & The Brooklyn Brawler
WATCH: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan vs. Randy Savage' at Saturday's Night Main Event
- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Scott Bazo
- El Matador defeated Louie Spicolli
- The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly) (w/ The Genius) defeated Richie Garvin & Sean Spencer
WCW Starrcade: The Lethal Lottery - December 29, 1991
from the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia
- Marcus Bagwell and Jimmy Garvin defeated Michael Hayes and Tracy Smothers
- Steve Austin and Rick Rude defeated Van Hammer and Big Josh
- Dustin Rhodes and Richard Morton defeated Larry Zbyszko and El Gigante (with Madusa)
- Bill Kazmaier and Jushin Liger defeated Diamond Dallas Page and Mike Graham
- Lex Luger and Arn Anderson (with Harley Race) defeated Terrance Taylor and The Z-Man
- Ricky Steamboat and Todd Champion defeated Cactus Jack and Buddy Lee Parker
- Sting and Abdullah the Butcher defeated Brian Pillman and Bobby Eaton
- Big Van Vader and Mr. Hughes defeated Rick Steiner and The Nightstalker
- Scott Steiner and Firebreaker Chip defeated Arachnaman and Johnny B. Badd
- Ron Simmons and Thomas Rich defeated Steve Armstrong and PN News
- Sting eliminated Lex Luger to win a Battlebowl battle royal
Smoky Mountain Wrestling: December 29, 1994
in Erlanger, Kentucky
- Sean Casey defeated Brian Taylor
- Tracy Smothers defeated Bryant Anderson in a I Quit Match
- Cactus Jack defeated Chris Candido in a Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Buddy Landel defeated Dirty White Boy (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship
- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship
- Cactus Jack won a Battle royal
ECW Holiday Hell: December 29, 1995
from the Lost Battalion Hall in Queens, New York
- Taz defeated Koji Nakagawa
WATCH: Taz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow' on ECW
- JT Smith defeated Hack Myers
- Mikey Whipwreck defeated Too Cold Scorpio (c) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship & ECW World Television Championship
- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated The Pitbulls (Pitbull 1 & Pitbull 2)
- Tommy Dreamer defeated The Blue Meanie
- Tommy Dreamer defeated Stevie Richards
- Raven defeated Tommy Dreamer
WATCH: Raven cuts a Promo on ECW Hardcore TV
- Bruiser Mastino defeated El Puerto Ricano
- Buh Buh Ray Dudley defeated The Blue Meanie
WATCH FULL MATCH: Buh Buh Ray Dudley vs. Taz on ECW
- The Sandman (c) defeated Raven to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship
- The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock)
- Sabu defeated Cactus Jack
WCW Starrcade: December 29, 1996
from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee
- The Ultimate Dragon (w/ Sonny Onoo) defeated Dean Malenko in a Championship unification match for the J-Crown and the WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- Akira Hokuto (w/ Sonny Onoo and Kensuke Sasaki) defeated Madusa for the WCW Women's Championship
- Jushin Liger defeated Rey Mysterio, Jr. (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
- Jeff Jarrett defeated Chris Benoit (w/ Woman) in a no No Disqualification match
- The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash) (c) (w/ Syxx) defeated The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) (w/ Jimmy Hart) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
- Eddie Guerrero defeated Diamond Dallas Page to win the vacant WCW United States Heavyweight Championship
- Lex Luger defeated The Giant
- Roddy Piper defeated Hollywood Hogan (w/ Ted DiBiase) (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)
WCW Monday Nitro: December 29, 1997
in the Baltimore Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- Bill Goldberg defeated Glacier
- Chris Benoit defeated Hammer
- Ultimo Dragon defeated Eddie Guerrero (c) to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship
- Diamond Dallas Page (c) defeated Mortis (w/ James Vandenburg) to retain the WCW United States Championship
- Booker T defeated Disco Inferno (c) to win the WCW Television Championship
WATCH FULL MATCH: Booker T vs. Curt Hennig' for the WCW Television Championship on Thunder
- Curt Hennig (w/ Rick Rude) defeated Chris Jericho
- Lex Luger defeated Buff Bagwell (w/ Scott Norton)
- Hollywood Hogan vs. Sting ended in a No Contest
WWF Monday Night RAW: December 29, 1997
at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York
- The Disciples of Apocalypse (8-Ball, Chainz & Skull) defeated Los Boricuas (Jesus Castillo, Miguel Perez & Savio Vega)
- Ken Shamrock defeated Kama Mustafa (w/ D-Lo Brown & Faarooq)
- Brian Christopher & Jerry Lawler defeated George Steele & Taka Michinoku by DQ
- Cactus Jack defeated The Road Dogg (w/ Billy Gunn) by disqualification
- Owen Hart defeated Shawn Michaels (w/ Chyna) (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship match
- Dark Match: Cactus Jack, Steve Austin, Terry Funk & The Undertaker defeated The Nation Of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Faarooq, Kama Mustafa & The Rock)
WWF Jakked: December 29, 2001
in Miami, Florida
- Dark match: Molly Holly defeated ???
- Edge defeated Funaki
- Crash defeated Chris Nelson
WATCH: William Regal' vs. Crash Holly' in a European Championship Match
WWE Heat: December 29, 2002
at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Dark Match: Michael Hutch defeated Brandon Groom
- Maven defeated Vinnie Valentino
- Johnny Stamboli defeated Gabe Roach
- Steven Richards (w/ Victoria) defeated Jeff Hardy (WATCH HERE)
- Raven defeated Tommy Dreamer - If Raven Wins He'll Be Back On RAW Match
WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2003
at the SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Rob Van Dam defeated Scott Steiner
- Eddie Kramer & Russell Simpson defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) via DQ (with Ric Flair as Special guest referee)
- Randy Orton (c) defeated Booker T to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Lita, Stacy Keibler & Trish Stratus defeated Miss Jackie, Molly Holly & Victoria in a Happy Holidays Six Man Tag Team Match
- Triple H (w/ Ric Flair) (c) vs. Shawn Michaels ended in a double pin in a World Heavyweight Championship Match
WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2008
at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire
- Cody Rhodes defeated CM Punk by Count Out
- Melina defeated Candice Michelle, Jillian Hall, Katie Lea, Kelly Kelly and Mickie James in a WWE Women's Championship # 1 Contendership Six Diva Battle Royal
- Sim Snuka defeated Charlie Haas Super Snuka
- Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad), John Cena, Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Kane, Mike Knox & The Miz
- Matt Hardy defeated Manu
- John Bradshaw Layfield defeated Chris Jericho and Randy Orton and Shawn Michaels in a World Heavyweight Title # 1 Contendership Race To The Rumble Tournament Final Four Way Elimination Match
ECW on Sci-Fi: December 29, 2009
at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Dark match: Tyler Reks defeated Goldust
- Matt Hardy defeated Finlay in a ECW Homecoming Qualifying match
- Evan Bourne defeated Mike Knox in an ECW Homecoming Qualifying match
- Zack Ryder (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Tommy Dreamer
~Since Tommy Dreamer lost, he was forced to leave the WWE
TNA iMPACT!: December 29, 2011
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- AJ Styles & Kazarian defeated Abyss & Scott Steiner in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Semi Final Match
- Zema Ion [2] defeated Anthony Nese [1] in a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contendership Best Out Of Three Contract On A Pole #3
- Douglas Williams defeated Gunner (w/ Ric Flair) by DQ
- Magnus & Samoa Joe defeated Eric Young & ODB in a Wild Card Tag Team Tournament Semi Final Match
- Kurt Angle defeated Rob Van Dam by DQ
- Gail Kim (c) defeated Mickie James to retain the TNA Women's Knockout Championship (WATCH HERE)
WWE Superstars: December 29, 2011
at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
~from Indianapolis, Indiana
- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd
- Darren Young defeated Trent Barreta
~from Rosemont, Illinois
- Alex Riley defeated JTG (w/ Tamina)
- Air Boom (Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston) defeated Curt Hawkins & Tyler Reks
WWE Saturday Morning Slam: December 29, 2012
at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
- Daniel Bryan defeated Tyson Kidd - Best of October 20, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 9
- John Cena defeated Heath Slater - Best of December 8, 2012 Saturday Morning Slam # 16
WWE Monday Night RAW: December 29, 2014
at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC.
(WWE RAW INTRO THEME)
WATCH: Ryback' speaks out about his past: Raw, December 29, 2014
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) by disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- Nikki Bella (w/ Brie Bella) defeated Natalya (w/ Tyson Kidd) (WATCH HERE)
- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated The Miz & Damien Mizdow to win the WWE Tag Team Champions (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: The Usos celebrate winning the WWE Tag Team Titles - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014
- Bad News Barrett defeated Cesaro (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Bad News is Back - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014
- Luke Harper defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)
- Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) by disqualification (WATCH HERE)
- The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor) defeated The Miz & Damien Mizdow (WATCH HERE)
WATCH: Daniel Bryan's Emotional Comeback - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014
WATCH: Dolph Ziggler, Paige' and Cesaro react to John Cena reinstating The Authority - Raw Fallout: December 29, 2014
WWE Main Event: December 29, 2015
at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
- Dark Match: Darren Young defeated Curtis Axel
- R-Truth defeated Heath Slater
- Titus O'Neil defeated Adam Rose
- Jack Swagger defeated Stardust
