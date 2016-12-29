- In the video above, Santino Marella talks to Hannibal TV about working with WWE Hall of Famer and US President-elect Donald Trump while doing the Santina gimmick a few years back. Santino says Trump was professional but the experience was neither good or bad. Santino also says Trump wasn't intimidating, he was "cool."
- WWE cruiserweight Cedric Alexander tweeted the following on his big year as we go into 2017:
2016— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 29, 2016
-Debut in CWC
-Had one of the best MOTY
-Gained respect of the WWE universe and HHH
-Signed with WWE
-Debut on Raw
2017 will be awesome pic.twitter.com/1RJCpKeRe8
