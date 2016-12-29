WWE recently announced their top 25 matches of 2016 and it's worth noting that the top 2 are matches from WWE NXT. Besides RAW and SmackDown, the rest of the list features several more matches from NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic.
25. Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose — WWE Championship Match (WWE Roadblock)
24. Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton) — 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Men's Elimination Match (Survivor Series)
23. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, Sept. 26)
22. Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Alberto Del Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank)
21. Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fastlane)
20. Asuka vs. Bayley — NXT Women's Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II)
19. The New Day vs. Y2AJ — WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, March 7)
18. Dolph Ziggler vs. Triple H (Raw, March 14)
17. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Championship Match (Money in the Bank)
16. The Miz vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens — Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match (Extreme Rules)
15. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell Raw Women's Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)
14. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)
13. The Revival vs. American Alpha — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
12. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles — Extreme Rules WWE Championship Match (Extreme Rules)
11. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic, Aug. 3)
10. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler — Title vs. Career Intercontinental Championship Match (No Mercy)
9. John Cena vs. AJ Styles (SummerSlam)
8. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — Triple Threat WWE Women's Championship Match (WrestleMania 32)
7. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – No Disqualification WWE Universal Title Match (Raw, Nov. 21)
6. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena — Triple Threat WWE Championship Match (No Mercy)
5. Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic; Aug. 10)
4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Battleground)
3. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — WWE Women's Championship Match (Raw; July 25)
2. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
1. The Revival vs. #DIY — 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
