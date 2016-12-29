The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curtis Axel and Titus O'Neil make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Axel kicks and strikes O'Neil several times. Axel hits a drop kick on O'Neil, O'Neil rolls out of the ring. O'Neil gets back in the ring and kicks Axel's knee out. O'Neil drives Axel's knee into the mat. Axel punches O'Neil several times before O'Neil knees him in the midsection. O'Neil stomps Axel on the mat before kicking the back of his knee several times. O'Neil pins Axel for a two count. O'Neil locks in a knee submission, Axel fights out of it. O'Neil connects with a forearm to the face of Axel. Axel kicks O'Neil. Axel punches and kicks O'Neil several times before striking him wit his knee. Axel pins O'Neil for a two count. O'Neil counters a Perfect Plex attempt by Axel, sweeping his leg out from under him. O'Neil hits Clash of the Titus on Axel. O'Neil pins Axel for the win.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeating The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods w/Big E) to retain the titles.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Braun Strowman defeating Seth Rollins by disqualification after an interference by Sami Zayn.

Tony Nese and Lince Dorado make their entrances for a rematch from last week's Main Event.

Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado

Dorado hits a head scissors on Nese before hitting a springboard arm drag. Dorado rolls Nese up for a two count. Dorado hits a pair of arm drags before locking in an arm lock on Nese. Nese eventually sends Dorado to the corner. Nese punches Dorado several times. Nese hits a scoop slam on Dorado before hitting three leg drops and pinning him for a two count. Dorado kicks Nese. Nese slams Dorado to the mat. Dorado rolls out of the way of a moonsault attempt from Nese, Nese rolls out of the ring. Dorado hits an assai moonsault on Nese from the second rope to the outside as we head into a commercial break.

Dorado comes off the top rope with a cross body to Nese as we return from the commercial. Dorado pins Nese for a two count. Nese spikes Dorado's neck on the top rope before clotheslining him. Nese pins Dorado for a two count. Nese sends Dorado into the turnbuckles. Dorado dodges an attack from Nese before striking him. Dorado rolls Nese up for a one count. Nese sweeps Dorado's legs out from under him before pinning him for another two count. Nese locks his legs around Dorado. Dorado hits a jawbreaker on Nese. Dorado does a back handspring into a stunner on Nese. Dorado pins Nese for a two count. Dorado hits a hurricanrunna on Nese. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Nese before pinning him for the win.

Winner: Lince Dorado

A recap of the United States Championship Match from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns retaining the title against Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

