Source: Sports Illustrated

Ricochet was featured on this week's 'Five Questions with...' section of Sports Illustrated. Ricochet talked about people stealing his moves, being proud of his achievements and more. Below are some highlights from the section.

"There's nothing you can do about it when someone takes your stuff. Everything in wrestling has been borrowed, but this was a certain sequence of moves I put into a combination. There's nothing you can do about it, but it's not what you do – it's how you do it. I'm going to keep doing the same stuff I'm trying to perfect."

Wanting to be Intercontinental champion:

"I would love to be Intercontinental champion in 2017. That would be exceeding my goal. I've met Triple H a couple times, and he and William Regal are awesome guys. I would love to be with NXT. I feel like the Performance Center has a bunch of tools that I could benefit from – all the classes they have available could make me better. I don't have a contract at the moment, but I want to focus on New Japan. It's a super cool place, it's gaining steam, especially with AJ and Nakamura coming from there to WWE. And I really want that junior heavyweight belt."

Wanting to follow the footsteps of Finn Balor:

"The guys on the 205 Live cruiserweight show are awesome – my boy Swann is killing it. But that's not the route I want. I want to go the Fergal Devitt route. Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens. That's the route I want to take. I want to work my way up from NXT champion to U.S. or Intercontinental champion. I have goals, and I'm not willing to settle. This is nothing against the cruiserweights on 205, but it's just not for me."

He also talked about who he grew up watching, AJ Styles having a good year and more. You can read the full story here.

