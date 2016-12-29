Thanks to Justin De Queiroz for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Atlanta, Georgia:
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch by cheating. Becky laid her out after the match.
* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins came out to issue an open challenge and Ellsworth accepted. Ellsworth actually got a pop and won in about 5 seconds with the superkick.
* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto. Corbin looked really impressive and had a strong following in the audience it felt like. Corbin won with End of Days.
* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match. Lots of high energy from the start here. Miz said his lawyers won't let him defend the championship in towns like Atlanta so this was non-title.
* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya. Both were impressive here too. Nikki had a nice STF at one point and won with the Rack Attack after Carmella tried to interfere. Another really good women's division match.
* Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper defeated Jack Swagger, Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley when Wyatt launched Crews into the RKO.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena in a Triple Threat. Very good main event. AJ took Cena out with a chair shot and hit a low blow to Ambrose for the win. After the match AJ took the mic but was cut off by a Dirty Deeds and then an Attitude Adjustment to close the show.
