Yesterday, you sent in your nominations for the "Wrestler of the Year," and since you all made it painfully clear that AJ Styles had the best 2016, we can just call it now and announce him as WrestlingINC's 2016 "Wrestler of the Year"!
We're nearing the end of 2016 and that means it's time for WrestlingINC's "Best of 2016" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can vote for in our "Comments" section below. The complete list of winners will then be revealed on the site on Saturday, December 31st. Here are the categories and the day they will be posted on:
Friday, Dec. 23 - Breakout Star of the Year
Saturday, Dec. 24 - Feud of the Year
Sunday, Dec. 25 - Tag Team of the Year
Monday, Dec. 26 - Woman of the Year
Tuesday, Dec. 27 - Event of the Year
Wednesday, Dec. 28 - Match of the Year
Thursday, Dec. 29 - Wrestler of the Year
If you would like to look back, here are the winners from 2015 and also the winners from 2014.
