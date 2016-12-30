Yesterday, you sent in your nominations for the "Wrestler of the Year," and since you all made it painfully clear that AJ Styles had the best 2016, we can just call it now and announce him as WrestlingINC's 2016 "Wrestler of the Year"!

Since having a poll with Styles in it seemed kind of unnecessary, let's vote on the runner-up instead, here are the top four nominees. Please vote in the poll below to decide who was second best, then check back tomorrow to see all of this year's winners.

We're nearing the end of 2016 and that means it's time for WrestlingINC's "Best of 2016" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can vote for in our "Comments" section below. The complete list of winners will then be revealed on the site on Saturday, December 31st. Here are the categories and the day they will be posted on:

