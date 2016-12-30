- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 7 things we want to see in 2017 - a proper reunion for The Shield, a SmackDown match for The Undertaker, John Cena winning the WWE Intercontinental Title, the return of the RAW Roulette wheel, a top star switching brands, Samoa Joe's call-up from WWE NXT and Daniel Bryan's return to the ring.

- There was an injury scare with Bo Dallas at last night's WWE live event in Boston. During Bo, The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Titus O'Neil vs. Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young and Curtis Axel, the match ended quickly as Truth pinned Dallas. The referee threw up the dreaded "X" symbol after talking with Dallas and the babyfaces began to celebrate without Truth's music playing. After a few seconds, the referee gave a thumbs up to the back and Truth's music played. Bo then recovered and cut a promo, which led to an open challenge. Big Show answered that challenge and knocked Dallas down with a knockout punch. It appears Bo is alright as he left on his own.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on John Cena coming in at #6 on the 2016 DoSomething.org Celebs Gone Good list:

