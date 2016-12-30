- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 7 things we want to see in 2017 - a proper reunion for The Shield, a SmackDown match for The Undertaker, John Cena winning the WWE Intercontinental Title, the return of the RAW Roulette wheel, a top star switching brands, Samoa Joe's call-up from WWE NXT and Daniel Bryan's return to the ring.
- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on John Cena coming in at #6 on the 2016 DoSomething.org Celebs Gone Good list:
Congratulations to @JohnCena on making @CelebsGoneGood's Top 10 list. https://t.co/ZCOFF1S0cC pic.twitter.com/DSVfv1XDtC— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 29, 2016
