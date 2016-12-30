- As seen at the end of last night's Hardy New Year special edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that Matt Hardy and Reby Sky are expecting their second baby boy in the summer. Above is video from their gender reveal.
#BrotherNero struggled with losing his mortal identity.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2016
He has repaid his debts in EXCESS.
As his DELETER, I have RESTORED & RELEASED him.
- As seen below, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards was given a tour of Fenway Park by the MLB's Boston Red Sox this week:
Another dream come true , thank you pic.twitter.com/RnawYXjrMZ— Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 28, 2016
