- As seen above, this week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video features Jack Gallagher hyping this week's 205 Live, which featured his Gentleman's Duel with Ariya Daivari.

- Former WWE Superstar Trent Baretta posted a photo of a royalty check he just received from WWE for $73.89, seen below:

I'm really happy those wwf guys are doing so well for themselves and have found happiness in money. pic.twitter.com/S1ELg0ypmm — TRENT? (@trentylocks) December 30, 2016

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.