- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" 8 Days of Unboxing continues in this new video as he unboxes some new CrunchyRoll gear with Sasha Banks.

- Sky Sports recently spoke with Sam Gradwell about being signed for the first-ever WWE United Kingdom tournament next month. He commented on Finn Balor and Neville, and UK talents making it in WWE:

"It has always been seen as quite difficult for guys in the UK to make it in WWE. We have often been typecast and played a stereotypical British gimmick. But guys like Balor and Neville got signed on their ability, having made noise and showcased their talent all over the world - they gave WWE no choice but to take notice and work with them. The same thing applies with this tournament - these 16 are not here by accident. They have not been selected on Twitter following or social-media hype but because Regal has been to numerous shows, scouted wrestlers meticulously and, along with Triple H, made that call. WWE has seen British wrestling is on the rise and come to us."

The sixteen-man, two-night, single-elimination tournament to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion takes place in Blackpool at the Empress Ballroom, airing live on the WWE Network January 14th and 15th. The action will be called by Michael Cole, Nigel McGuinness and William Regal.

- As noted, SmackDown defeated RAW in viewership this week with 2.885 million viewers vs. 2.855 million for RAW. WWE posted this video of Intercontinental Champion The Miz adding yet another notch to his belt but this time Miz takes credit for this week's ratings win.

