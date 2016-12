Birthdays:

- Eddie Edwards (born December 30, 1983) born 33

WATCH: Austin Aries' vs. Eddie Edwards - ROH: December 22, 2006

WATCH: Jack Evans' vs. Eddie Edwards - ROH: January 26, 2007

WATCH: Roderick Strong' w/Truth Martini (c) vs. Eddie Edwards (ROH World Championship Match) - ROH' Manhattan Mayhem IV: March 19, 2011



AWA: December 30, 1960

in St. Paul, Minnesota

- Nick Roberts defeated Jack Daniels

- Jim Hady defeated Bill Wright

- Lorraine Johnson defeated Mars Monroe

- Hard Boiled Haggerty & Lenny Montana (c) defeated Stan Kowalski & Tiny Mills in a AWA World Tag Team Title Match

NWA Detroit: December 30, 1960

in Detroit, Michigan

- Dick Garza vs. Luis Martinez ended in a Draw

- Emile Dupree vs. Larry Hamilton ended in a Draw

- Jack Pesek defeated George McArthur

- Wilbur Snyder defeated Ernie Dusek

- Dick The Bruiser & Killer Kowalski vs. Argentina Rocca & Verne Gagne ended in a Draw

WWF in MSG: December 30, 1985

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- SD Jones defeated Ron Shaw

- B. Brian Blair vs. Jim Neidhart ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Hercules Hernandez (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Jose Luis Rivera

- Adrian Adonis defeated Lanny Poffo

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Hulk Hogan (c) by Count Out to retain the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: "Macho Man" reunites with Miss Elizabeth at WrestleMania VII

- Big John Studd defeated Tony Atlas

WATCH: Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd in a $15,000 Body Slam Challenge at Wrestlemania 1

- Haiti Kid defeated Butch Cassidy

- Jim Brunzell defeated Bret Hart

- The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) (w/ Johnny V) (c) defeated Hillbilly Jim & Uncle Elmer to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

WWF in MSG: December 30, 1988

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- The Blue Blazer vs. The Red Rooster ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Mr. Perfect defeated Koko B. Ware

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff) (9:23)

- Jim Duggan defeated Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) in a Flag Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Jim Duggan vs. Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) in a Flag Match

- Tim Horner defeated Barry Horowitz

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Demolition (Ax & Smash) (c) by Count Out in a No Disqualification Match for the WWF World Tag Team Championship

WATCH: Ultimate Warrior' & Legion of Doom vs. Demolition

- Greg Valentine defeated Ronnie Garvin

WATCH: Ronnie Garvin vs. Greg Valentine in a Submission Match at WWF Royal Rumble' 1990

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) (c) defeated Bad News Brown to retain the WWF Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: December 30, 1989

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Dusty Rhodes (w/ Sapphire) defeated Mark Davis

- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart & The Canadian Earthquake) defeated Reno Riggins by DQ

- Hercules defeated Conquistador Uno

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Mario Mancini

- The Colossal Connection (Andre The Giant & Haku) defeated Demolition (Ax & Smash) (c) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship

WCW Saturday Night: December 30, 1989

at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

- Brian Pillman & Tom Zenk defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin by DQ

- Buzz Sawyer defeated Larry Santo

- Norman defeated Mike Thor

- Arn Anderson defeated Bob Cook

- The Wild Samoans defeated Brodie Chase & Mike Hart

- Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas

- Tommy Rich & Ranger Ross defeated Cactus Jack & Ned Brady

- Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner defeated Rick Fargo & Bill Ford

- Sting defeated the Dragon Master

WATCH: Sting vs.The Iron Sheik in a NWA Television Championship Match at WrestleWar 1989

WWF Wrestling Challenge: December 30, 1990

at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated JT Smith & Tom Stone

WATCH: The Rockers vs. The Brainbusters at MSG

- The Barbarian (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Don Steel

- Rick Martel defeated Danny Brazil

- The Texas Tornado defeated Black Bart

- Power and Glory (Hercules & Paul Roma) (w/ Slick) defeated Kevin Greeno & Pat Armstrong

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: December 30, 1994

- The Buddha defeated The Executioner

- Tracy Smothers defeated Bryant Anderson in an I Quit match

WATCH: Tracey Smothers vs. Chris Candido' in a Ladder Match at SMW

- Cactus Jack defeated Chris Candido in a Falls count anywhere match

- Buddy Landel defeated Dirty White Boy (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship match

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) & Bobby Blaze defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) & D-Lo Brown

WCW Monday Nitro: December 30, 1996

in the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennesse

- The Amazing French Canadians defeated Public Enemy

- J Crown Champion The Ultimo Dragon (w/ Sonny Onoo) pinned Jushin Liger

- Konnan defeated Michael Wallstreet in a four corners strap match

- Hugh Morrus defeated Kensuki Sasaki via disqualification

- Harlem Heat defeated Meng & The Barbarian

- Glacier defeated Disco Inferno

- Chris Benoit defeated Chris Jericho

- Octagoncito & Mascarita Sagrada defeated Jerrito Estrada & Piratita Morgan

- Dean Malenko fought Rey Mysterio Jr. to a time-limit draw at 9:22, immediately after Mysterio came off the top with a hurricanrana

- Lex Luger defeated Greg Valentine

WWF Monday Night RAW: December 30, 1996

at the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, New York

- Dark Match: Hector Garza defeated Nick Barberry

- Dark Match: Mini Vader defeated Mascarita Sagrada Jr.

- Dark Match: Jerry Lawler defeated Tony DeVito

- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated Sycho Sid (c) by DQ in a WWF Championship match

- Dark Match: Shawn Michaels defeated Steve Austin

- Bret Hart & Savio Vega defeated Faarooq & Steve Austin by DQ

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley (c) defeated Flash Funk to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Jerry Lawler defeated Goldust by Count Out

ECW Hardcore TV: December 30, 1998

in Queens, New York

- Super Crazy defeated Antifaz del Norte

WATCH: Super Crazy vs. Tajiri' at ECW Living Dangerously 1999

- Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Skull von Crush (w/Lance Wright) to retain the ECW World Television Championship

- Yoshihiro Tajiri defeated Pablo Marquez

WATCH: Jerry Lynn' vs. Tajiri vs. Super Crazy at ECW November to Remember 1999

- Spike Dudley defeated Lance Storm

WWF Smackdown: December 30, 1999

in Richmond, Virginia at the Richmond Coliseum

- Prince Albert & The Big Bossman defeated Test in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Kurt Angle defeated Rikishi

WATCH: Kurt Angle vs. Tazz on WWF SmackDown 2000

- Jeff Hardy defeated Al Snow

- The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated Mae Young & The Fabulous Moolah

- The Rock defeated Kane in a No Holds Barred Match

- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Chyna for the WWF Intercontinental Championship ended in a draw

- Faarooq defeated Bubba Ray Dudley by DQ

- Jacqueline & Viscera defeated Gangrel & Luna

- D-Generation X (Mr. Ass, The Road Dogg & X-Pac) defeated The Big Show in a X-Pac's Job On The Line Three On One Handicap Match

WWF Jakked: December 30, 2000

at the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Dark Match: Russ McCullough defeated Flex

- Dark Match: Essa Rios defeated Seven

- Crash (w/ Molly Holly) defeated Taka Michinoku (w/ Funaki)

- Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) defeated Chris Michaels & Jason Lee

- K-Kwik defeated Slash

WATCH FULL MATCH: Val Venis' vs K-Kwik at WWF Thanksgiving SmackDown 11/23/00

- Perry Saturn (w/ Terri Runnels) defeated Derrick King

WATCH: Crash Holly' vs. Tazz vs. Perry Saturn in a Hardcore Championship Match

WWE Heat: December 30, 2001

at the TD Waterhouse Center in Orlando, Florida

- The Hurricane defeated Test

- Billy Gunn defeated Albert

- The Big Show defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

WATCH: The Brooklyn Brawler' vs. Tazz in a Strap Match

- The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated Crash & Funaki

WWE Smackdown: Night of Champions - December 30, 2004

at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

- John Cena (c) defeated Rene Dupree in a WWE United States Championship Match

- Kurt Angle defeated Matt Striker in a Kurt Angle Invitational Match (0:48)

- John Bradshaw Layfield (c) defeated Shannon Moore in a WWE Heavyweight Title Match

- Funaki (c) vs. Spike Dudley in a WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

WATCH: Spike Dudley vs. Funaki in a Cruiserwieght Championship Match at WWE Armageddon 2004

- Rey Mysterio & Rob Van Dam (c) defeated Booker T & Eddie Guerrero in a WWE Tag Team Title Match

TNA Xplosion: December 30, 2005

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Shannon Moore defeated Cassidy Riley

WWE Heat: December 30, 2005

at the Arena at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Lance Cade defeated Val Venis

- Tyson Tomko defeated Jason Static

- Viscera defeated Rob Conway

WATCH FULL MATCH: Greg Valentine vs Rob Conway on Heat 2005

Samoa Joe vs. Tank - IWA Mid-South Wrestling: December 30, 2005



WWE Smackdown: December 30, 2005

at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

- Matt Hardy defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall) by Count Out

- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated The Dicks (Chad Dick & James Dick)

- Chris Benoit [2] defeated Randy Orton [replacement for Booker T] [3] by DQ in a Best Of Seven Series Match # 5 for the WWE United States Championship

- Bobby Lashley defeated Sylvan by Count Out

- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) defeated Batista & Rey Mysterio (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championship

ROH Final Battle: December 30, 2007

at the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York

- The Vulture Squad (Ruckus & Jigsaw) defeated Matt Cross & Bobby Fish

- Larry Sweeney (w/ Sweet n' Sour Inc.) defeated Claudio Castagnoli

- Jack Evans (w/ Julius Smokes) defeated Necro Butcher in a No Disqualification match

- Naomichi Marufuji defeated Davey Richards

- The Hangmen 3 (Adam Pearce, Brent Albright & BJ Whitmer w/Shane Hagadorn) defeated Delirious, Kevin Steen & El Generico in a "Tables are Legal" match

- Rocky Romero defeated Ernie Osiris

- Erick Stevens defeated Roderick Strong (c) to win the FIP World Heavyweight Championship

- Bryan Danielson defeated Austin Aries, Chris Hero (w/ Sweet n' Sour Inc.) and Takeshi Morishima in a Four Way Fray

- The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black) defeated the Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship

ECW on Sci-Fi: December 30, 2008

at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

- Dark Match: Ricky Ortiz defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Matt Hardy defeated Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas) by DQ in a Non Title Match

- DJ Gabriel (w/ Alicia Fox) defeated Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea)

- John Morrison & The Miz defeated Finlay & The Boogeyman (w/ Hornswoggle) in a Non Title No Disqualification Tag Team Match

WWE Superstars: December 30, 2010

at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York

- The Uso Brothers (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Darren Young & Yoshi Tatsu

- William Regal defeated David Hart Smith

- Tyler Reks defeated Chris Masters

TNA iMPACT!: December 30, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Robert Roode (w/ James Storm) defeated Chris Sabin (w/ Alex Shelley)

- Rob Van Dam defeated Robbie E (w/ Cookie)

- Sarita defeated Velvet Sky

- Amazing Red's brother (Tommy Mercer) fought Jeff Jarrett to a No Contest

- AJ Styles & Rob Terry defeat Douglas Williams & Magnus

- Brother Devon & Matt Morgan defeated Ray Bully & Mr. Anderson

WWE NXT: November 30, 2010

at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) & AJ defeat Aksana, Alicia Fox & Maxine

- Kaitlyn defeated Naomi

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: December 30, 2011

at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Dark match: Skip Sheffield ( Ryback) vs. Seth Rollins

- Jinder Mahal defeated Ted DiBiase

- Kaitlyn & Alicia Fox defeated Tamina & Natalya

- Hunico (w/ Camacho) defeated Justin Gabriel

- The Big Show defeated David Otunga (w/ Mark Henry)

- Ezekiel Jackson defeated Drew McIntyre

- Sheamus defeated Heath Slater

- Wade Barrett vs. Randy Orton in a Falls Count Anywhere Match ended in a no contest

- Dark Match: Daniel Bryan (c) defeated The Big Show & Wade Barrett in a triple threat match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship with Booker T as Special guest referee

WWE Monday Night RAW: December 30, 2013

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virgina

WATCH: Bad News Barrett's New Year's Toast: Raw, Dec. 30, 2013

- CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins (w/ Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns)

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Curtis Axel (WATCH HERE)

- Big E. Langston (c) defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) to retain the Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Damien Sandow defeated The Great Khali (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Brodus Clay (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn, Rosa Mendes, Aksana, Alicia Fox & Summer Rae defeated Eva Marie, The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) & The Funkadactyls (Cameron & Naomi)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper (w/ Bray Wyatt & Erick Rowan (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Erick Rowan (w/ Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper) (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Bray Wyatt (w/ Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)

WWE Main Event: December 30, 2014

at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

- Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks (WATCH HERE)

- Titus O'Neil defeated Justin Gabriel

- The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Gold & Stardust (WATCH HERE)

CZW Dojo Wars: December 30, 2015

in Blackwood, New Jersey

- Isaac Atrox defeats Lloyd Jameson

- Ace Romero defeats Ace Austin

- Conor Claxton defeats Gully Washer Greg

- Dan O'Hare defeats Laszlo Arpad

- Bad Boy 2 defeats Kit Osbourne

- Frankie Pickard defeats Nate Carter

- Rory Gulak defeats Xavier Bell

- Curt Robinson defeats Dave McCall

- Brittany Blake (c) defeats Blackwater in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match to retain the CZW Medal Of Valor Championship

