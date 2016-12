This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, a "Hardy New Year" special with no new matches, drew 224,000 viewers.

This is up from last week's 209,000 viewers for the "Best of 2016" recap special.

This week's Impact ranked #122 on the cable top 150, up from last week's #149 spot.

