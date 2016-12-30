- Above is a new video with Nikki Bella responding to fan questions from social media. Nikki tells promises one fan she will do a Carmella "roast" video soon and thanks another fan for appreciating her feet.

WWE stock was down 0.81% today, closing at $18.40 per share. Today's high was $18.62 and the low was $18.32.

- As seen below, WWE and some of their Superstars have been tweeting about the rights fee renewal situation between NBCUniversal, which owns USA Network, and Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, the new company that includes the former Brighthouse and Time Warner Cable networks. The current deal between the two parties expires on January 1st and there is a chance that all NBCU channels would be blacked out on Spectrum, including USA, E!, Bravo, Syfy, MSNBC, CNBC and Oxygen. Variety has more details on the situation at this link. Below are tweets from John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles and others:

@JohnCena Charter is working w/ NBC Universal to continue providing its channels. Charter is committed to holding... https://t.co/YzMPzBD2ZJ — TWC Help (@TWC_Help) December 30, 2016

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.