Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey. Tonight's pay-per-view takes place at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card has 10 fights scheduled. We'll have quick results of the prelims, and full coverage of the main card. The prelims will begin at 7:30 p.m eastern. The main card will begin at 10 p.m eastern.

UFC 207 features one of the most talked about, and highly anticipated sports comeback stories. As Ronda Rousey attempts to reclaim her spot on top of the MMA world. As she challenges Amanda Nunes for The UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship.

Four years ago, The UFC announced the formation of a Women's Bantamweight Division. Ronda Rousey was crowned as it's first champion. She would go on to not only dominate the division, but would also emerge as a mainstream star, and a female sports icon. Rousey became a must see athlete. She dominated the majority of her opponents in quick fashion, and reigned supreme in the UFC for 3 years....... Until November of 2015 at UFC 193, The aura of invincibility surrounding Ronda Rousey came crashing down, when Holly Holm knocked out Rousey and ended her undefeated run and three-year reign as champion.

In just over a year since Rousey's defeat, Holly Holm lost the championship to Miesha Tate at UFC 196. Tate would then go on to lose the title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 this past July..... Meanwhile, A dark cloud has hovered over Ronda Rousey since November of 2015. Rousey publically admitted that she contemplated suicide after her loss to Holly Holm. She has since faded into the background by her own design. Staging what some have labeled as a media blackout. There have been questions surrounding Rousey's desire and commitment to mixed martial arts. There are doubts about Rousey's ability to be the fighter, that she once was. Many are wondering whether this is Rousey's last hurrah. Those questions could very well be answered tonight.

Here is the offical fight card for UFC 207:

MAIN CARD

* UFC Women's World Bantamweight Championship

(C) Amanda Nunes (13-4) vs. (#1) Ronda Rousey (12-1)

* UFC Men's World Bantamweight Championship

(C) Dominic Cruz (22-1) vs. (#5) Cody Garbrandt (10-0)

* Bantamweight Bout

(#1) TJ Dillashaw (14-3) vs. (#2) John Lineker (29-7)

* Welterweight Bout

(#9) Dong Hyun Kim (21-3-1) vs. (#12) Tarec Saffiedine (16-5)

* Flyweight Bout

(#12) Louis Smolka (11-2) vs (#13) Ray Borg (9-2)

PRELIMS

* Welterweight Bout

(#6) Johny Hendricks (17-5) vs. (#8) Neil Magny (18-6)

* Middleweight Bout

Antonio Carlos Junior (7-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (11-2)

* Welterweight Bout

Mike Pyle (27-12-1) vs. Alex Garcia (13-3)

* Welterweight Bout

Brandon Tatch (11-4) vs. Niko Price (8-0)

*Welterweight Bout

Tim Means (26-7-1) vs. Alex Oliveira (15-3-1)

