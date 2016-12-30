As noted earlier, a WWE live event video of WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns laughing at WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens while stuck in a headlock went viral this week. In the video, Owens was bragging about how much he made and that led Reigns to tweet a shot at Owens' merchandise checks. Below is that video and Reigns' response:

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing ?????? pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!?? I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! ?? #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

John Cena then fired back at Reigns with this tweet:

Reigns just responded and told Cena he has no clue what's going on. Reigns wrote:

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

