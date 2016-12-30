- Above is the 2017 Desert Look Book for Eva Marie's NEM Fashion brand.
Just Announced: @LilianGarcia will sing the anthem at the #LARams game #NewYearsDay in honor of her father, Eduardo Garcia, Lt Col. US Army. pic.twitter.com/8cgB8OVFjB— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2016
- As noted, "Mr. 450" John Yurnet made his WWE 205 Live debut this week but blew his knee out in a loss to Mustafa Ali. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help him with medical expenses at this link. As of this writing, 172 people have raised $3,920 of the $10,000 goal in just 1 day. Yurnet has been thanking friends and fans on Twitter all day for their support. He wrote the following:
Getting help for a legit problem is bad? But having an amazon wish list and lying to the world about a situation is cool? Oh you people.— Mr.450/John Yurnet (@Mr450_) December 30, 2016
Just left the MRI office. Thank you to all that have been helping. It's truly an amazing feeling to get this much support.— Mr.450/John Yurnet (@Mr450_) December 30, 2016
You guys are amazing. https://t.co/D5INTCFJ9m pic.twitter.com/9N0aOlzben— Mr.450/John Yurnet (@Mr450_) December 30, 2016
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.