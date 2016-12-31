- In the video above, The Rock sends a big thank you to fans for his successful 2016, looks back at some of his biggest moments of the year and looks ahead to an even bigger 2017.
- Actress Luenell and MMA veteran Tito Ortiz are backstage for tonight's WWE live event in Los Angeles. Here they are with Titus O'Neil and The New Day:
Got my friends @Luenell and @titoortiz here tonight for @WWE LIVE #WWELosAngeles with Amber in the back for the Gorgeous Photobomb ????? pic.twitter.com/FKbriUzNQW— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 31, 2016
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.