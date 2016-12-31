UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey made her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas. After a 13 month return, UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes needed just 48 seconds to pick apart Rousey for a quick knockout victory.

Following the fight, UFC President Dana White admitted that Rousey was devastated, but noted that she was dealing with the loss better than her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 last year.

"I've been with her the whole time," White said. "She's devastated. She's a competitor. But she's a lot better than the Holly Holm fight. She's upset. I think it'll be better than the Holm fight."

Rousey had avoided doing any media heading into Friday's fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Despite the lack of hype for Nunes heading into the fight, White noted that Nunes made herself into a star with her dominant victory over Rousey.

"Everyone was chirping about the promotion only being about Ronda going into this fight," White said. "I could have spent millions and people still wouldn't have known who Amanda is. After tonight, everyone knows who Nunes is."

Full UFC 207 results are here.

