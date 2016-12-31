Over the past week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2016. All the votes have been counted and here are the winners:
AJ Styles (64 percent)
Feud of the Year
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (41 percent)
Tag Team of the Year
The New Day (44 percent)
Woman of the Year
Charlotte (55 percent)
Event of the Year
NXT TakeOver: Dallas (35 percent)
Match of the Year
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (SummerSlam) (45 percent)
Wrestler of the Year
AJ Styles (No poll needed)
Runner-Up: Chris Jericho (edging out Matt Hardy by only 5 votes)
Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:
Saturday, Dec. 24 - Breakout Star of the Year
Sunday, Dec. 25 - Feud of the Year
Monday, Dec. 26 - Tag Team of the Year
Tuesday, Dec. 27 - Woman of the Year
Wednesday, Dec. 28 - Event of the Year
Thursday, Dec. 29 - Match of the Year
Friday, Dec. 30 - Wrestler of the Year
