Over the past week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide who (or what) was the best of 2016. All the votes have been counted and here are the winners:

Breakout Star of the Year(64 percent)

Feud of the Year

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (41 percent)

Tag Team of the Year

The New Day (44 percent)

Woman of the Year

Charlotte (55 percent)

Event of the Year

NXT TakeOver: Dallas (35 percent)

Match of the Year

AJ Styles vs. John Cena (SummerSlam) (45 percent)

Wrestler of the Year

AJ Styles (No poll needed)

Runner-Up: Chris Jericho (edging out Matt Hardy by only 5 votes)

