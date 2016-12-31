Thanks to Eric Miller for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Miami, Florida:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Ascension, The Usos, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno in Tag Team Turmoil

* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days

* James Ellsworth squashed Curt Hawkins with No Chin Music

* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match

* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya when interference from Carmella backfired

* Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena

