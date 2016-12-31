Thanks to Eric Miller for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Miami, Florida:
* SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch
* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days
* James Ellsworth squashed Curt Hawkins with No Chin Music
* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match
* Nikki Bella defeated Natalya when interference from Carmella backfired
* Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena
