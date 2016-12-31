-As seen above, Ring of Honor put out their newest "Women of Honor" video featuring a full match between Deonna Purazzo and Candice LeRae.

NJPW has been putting out videos following Tama Tonga "On the Road," below is the fourth video in the series. This is just one of many promo videos NJPW has produced before their biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom 11, airs on January 4th.

- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega recently posted their official 2016 "Year-End" awards, giving every award to each other. At Wrestle Kingdom 11, The Young Bucks will be defending their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Rocky Romero & Baretta, while Omega will be facing Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the show's main event.

Congratulations go out to @KennyOmegamanX @MattJackson13 and myself for cleaning up in this year's prestigious awards. pic.twitter.com/jqou34ap9V — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 31, 2016

