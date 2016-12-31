-As seen above, Ring of Honor put out their newest "Women of Honor" video featuring a full match between Deonna Purazzo and Candice LeRae.
- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega recently posted their official 2016 "Year-End" awards, giving every award to each other. At Wrestle Kingdom 11, The Young Bucks will be defending their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Rocky Romero & Baretta, while Omega will be facing Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title in the show's main event.
Congratulations go out to @KennyOmegamanX @MattJackson13 and myself for cleaning up in this year's prestigious awards. pic.twitter.com/jqou34ap9V— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) December 31, 2016
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.