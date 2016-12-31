Thanks to Alcuin Ammons for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann retained over Neville. Good match but they were given less than 10 minutes. Swann won with a roll up but Neville got in a cheap shot

* Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* Seth Rollins defeated Rusev in a good back & forth. Honestly, it felt like Rusev looked stronger at various points during this match

* Braun Strowman destroyed Sami Zayn. Not a one-sided squash but Braun was the stronger booked

* Goldust, R-Truth, Darren Young, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns retained over WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Street Fight. Cool table spots, including Reigns powerbombing Owens through one. Mixed reactions for both here, Reigns was the most over

