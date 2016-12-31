- As seen above, WWE posted a new "Top 10" Video featuring the "Best new catchphrases of 2016." It includes Cass/Enzo's "How you doin'?", AJ Styles' "Beat up John Cena," Jericho's "List," and many others.

Finn Balor recently tweeted out that his new year's resolution is coming back to Raw. After coming backing from a shoulder injury, Balor has also teased a potential return at the Royal Rumble. He's stated in interviews that he is "on schedule" to be back in time for WrestleMania 33.

- The Rock bought his Dad (also known as former wrestler, Rocky Johnson) a new car for Christmas and told a heartbreaking story about how his father was homeless at age 13, after being kicked out of the house by his mother on Christmas.

