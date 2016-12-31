- Above is video from this week's 205 Live with Neville talking to Renee Young about why he joined the cruiserweight division.

- Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Matt Cross turns 36 years old today while former WWE NXT talent Danny Burch turns 35 and former WWE interviewer Jamie Keyes turns 32.

- Several WWE Superstars were tweeting their support to Ronda Rousey before she lost in the first round to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last night. It appears the fight was on backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the WWE live event as Seth Rollins and Bayley had this exchange:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.