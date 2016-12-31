- In the video above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella discuss their favorite books, movies and music from 2016.
"Sasha Banks wants to help you kick off 2017 right, with an article covering her intensive workout routine in "Muscle & Fitness." In the latest issue of the premier fitness magazine, WWE's resident Boss breaks down her full-body workout to help you get in shape for the new year. See the full feature in "Muscle & Fitness," available on newsstands next week."
- RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair re-posted her 2016 New Year's resolutions - defend her title at WrestleMania 32, main event a pay-per-view, bring back the women's title, inspire women and men to live their healthiest lifestyle, do everything with Flair - and wrote the following on going into 2017:
Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking "hmmm, are these goals really attainable." A year later & the answer is.... YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way. Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I'm just getting started #DaretoDream
