- In the video above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella discuss their favorite books, movies and music from 2016.

Sasha Banks will be featured in the new issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine, which hits newsstands next week. WWE announced these details:

"Sasha Banks wants to help you kick off 2017 right, with an article covering her intensive workout routine in "Muscle & Fitness." In the latest issue of the premier fitness magazine, WWE's resident Boss breaks down her full-body workout to help you get in shape for the new year. See the full feature in "Muscle & Fitness," available on newsstands next week."

- RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair re-posted her 2016 New Year's resolutions - defend her title at WrestleMania 32, main event a pay-per-view, bring back the women's title, inspire women and men to live their healthiest lifestyle, do everything with Flair - and wrote the following on going into 2017:

Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking "hmmm, are these goals really attainable." A year later & the answer is.... YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way. Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I'm just getting started #DaretoDream

