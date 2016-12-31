- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the NVIDIA Shield in this new "UpUpDownDown" video.

- As noted, The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have been announced for the January 9th RAW from New Orleans. This is being billed as Taker's return to RAW and a "special appearance" for HBK. Dave Meltzer noted on F4Wonline.com that the appearance is expected to build to something for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29th. It's been rumored that Taker will be working the 30-man Royal Rumble main event, but not confirmed, and a Rumble appearance for HBK has also been rumored because it's being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

- John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish backstage at last night's WWE live event in Miami. Here he is with Wish Kid Franklin:

@JohnCena grants #Franklin's wish before #WWEMiami @makeawishamerica #NeverGiveUp

