- Much has been made of head coach Edmond Tarverdyan and his coaching of Ronda Rousey. The criticism continued after UFC 207 when corner audio was released containing Taverdyan's instructions as Rousey under fire from Amanda Nunes. The reigning UFC female bantamweight champion defended her title, stopping Rousey in just 48 seconds.

Much of Tarverdyan can be heard during the short video, but most of his instructions contained simple messages.

"Make her miss, miss," he can be heard shouting. "Hands up! Hands up! Head movement! Move, move!"

At the very end right before the fight is stopped, Tarverdyan can be heard screaming "No!"

- Despite the fight going less than a minute, the paycheck received by Ronda Rousey was not a small one. The former UFC female bantamweight champion picked up $3 million in her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 Friday night.

The fight purse, which did not contain a win bonus, tied Conor McGregor for the highest disclosed purse in UFC history. McGregor earned his check during a recent win over Nate Diaz.

- Cris "Cyborg" Justino, the long-time rival of Ronda Rousey, had a fun time on Twitter after UFC 207 Friday night. Cyborg, who recently came under the eye of USADA for a failed drug test, made numerous posts in the moments following Rousey's 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes for the UFC female bantamweight title.

I guess we know why the fight never happened now....best ever...don't believe everything the media tells you! Boa... https://t.co/UXhRs0UgSH — #rizinff 31dec GP (@criscyborg) December 31, 2016

