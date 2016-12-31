UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey made her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas. After a 13 month return, UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes needed just 48 seconds to pick apart Rousey for a quick knockout victory.

While Rousey declined to give a post-fight interview and was absent from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference, she issued the following statement to ESPN on Saturday:

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me. "Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. "I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."

