Source: The Sun

Jim Ross talked to The Sun recently as part of promoting The World of Sports show which he will be commentating. JR talked about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson exceeding expectations, Rock – Austin feud and more. Below are some highlights.

"When I signed him I had no idea he was going to be the biggest movie star in the world, but I did think he had the chance to be a very special pro wrestler, and he was that and more."

Austin – Rock feud:

"There were a lot of great ones, but If I had to pick out a series or a rivalry I'd pick out The Rock and Austin because of what they meant to WWE at the time, and the business in general and where their lives have taken them since. They established that great fanbase in WWE, and certainly in Rock's case, he's been able to parlay that into an amazing career."

Being fortunate enough to call great matches:

"Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat from 1989 was a classic, Mick Foley and Triple H had some great matches, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had some great matches, there's so many and I've been blessed to come around at the right time to call those matches. Kurt Angle matches were phenomenal, Brock Lesnar, especially in his younger days when he was wrestling full time was a sight to behold.

JR also talked about WrestleMania matches of Rock and Austin. You can read the full interview here.

