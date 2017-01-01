- As seen above, WWE posted its newest "WWE Fury" video. This one features 16 cannonballs that smashed Superstars and includes Kevin Owens, Rusev, and Tyson Kidd.

- WWE recently announced Dolph Ziggler will take on Baron Corbin on this week's episode of SmackDown Live. The two recently met up in a triple threat match for AJ Styles' title, Styles was able to retain in that match.

- A photo of Big Show (and bench press World Champion, C.T. Fletcher) was posted on Twitter yesterday and Big Show has been really focusing on dropping the weight. Back in November, Big Show said he had lost 70 pounds at the time. Although not officially announced, plans are in place for him to wrestle Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33.

AT THE MATCHES AND LOOK WHO I RAN INTO BACK STAGE, SOME LITTLE GUY. @WWETheBigShow I FELT LIKE A BABY pic.twitter.com/vdcRsj2bQH — C.T. Fletcher (@CTFletcherISYMF) December 31, 2016

