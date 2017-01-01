- As seen above, in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Rob Schamberger's subject was SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. At the end of the video, they teased next week would be about The Undertaker.

posted a gallery of the best Instagram photos of the week. This week's group includes: The Rock, Chris Jericho, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Maryse, among others.

- Cody Rhodes met up with WWE Stars, Zack Ryder and Tyson Kidd, to ring in the New Year. Ryder went down a few weeks back with a knee injury that could keep him off TV for 4-9 months and Kidd continues to recover from his neck injury that he sustained during a match with Samoa Joe in 2015. Cody Rhodes left the WWE this year and is currently wrestling for a number of promotions, including Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ryder posted this photo of the trio saying:

Celebrating the new year with some old friends.

Celebrating the new year with some old friends. #NewYearsEve #TysonKidd #CodyRhodes A photo posted by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.