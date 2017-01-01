- WWE posted the entire 2009 Royal Rumble match on their YouTube channel. This year's Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar already entered into it. Also booked for the event is Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title (Chris Jericho will be in a shark cage hung above the ring) and AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship.

- WWE recently asked fans in a poll: which Superstar will have a breakout year in 2017? As of this writing the top six are: Baron Corbin (20 percent), Big Cass (18 percent), Neville (14 percent), American Alpha (11 percent), Apollo Crews/Emma (tied at 9 percent). The lowest pick was Dana Brooke (two percent).

- John Cena and Nikki Bella took a picture of the two ringing in the New Year at their home. Cena recently returned to SmackDown and will be taking on AJ Styles for WWE Championship at this year's Royal Rumble.

