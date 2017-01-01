- As seen above, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella posted a new video talking about their New Year's resolutions. One of Bryan's was to read 52 books and one of Brie's was to keep up on her and Nikki's "Birdiebee" project, which hit a major roadblock this year. Birdiebee is described as per their Twitter account: "A pay it forward brand that represents feminine health & women's empowerment. We make panties with a purpose."
- Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself hanging out with Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, Luke Gallows, former WWE wrestler, Mike Knox, Dana Brooke, and former WCW/WWE wrestler, Dean Malenko. In the caption, he wrote:
Happy New Year's from the #GoodBrothers (and a #goodsister)!
