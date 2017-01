Source: F4WOnline

WWE's WrestleMania will be returning to New Orleans in 2018, according to F4Wonline.com.

WrestleMania 34 will reportedly take place in New Orleans at the Superdome.

WrestleMania 30 was held at the Superdome in 2014.

An official announcement from WWE is expected soon.

