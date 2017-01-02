- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at guest referees wrecking Superstars.
- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz inside a steel cage at the weekend live event in Miami. Ziggler won the non-title match.
Savor every moment of @HEELZiggler hitting @mikethemiz with a brutal elbow at #WWEMiami! pic.twitter.com/F8Nj7wMhfW— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.