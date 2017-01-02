- Above is part 1 of Chef Brie Bella showing us how to make spaghetti squash stir-fry.
- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following today as he traveled to RAW in Tampa:
Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I'm on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people…— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017
Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas and I'm on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion...— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017
The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017
Also, I'm good...but you knew that already.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.