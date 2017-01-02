- Above is part 1 of Chef Brie Bella showing us how to make spaghetti squash stir-fry.

announced today that WWE NXT will run Philadelphia, PA on February 9th, Asbury Park, NJ on February 10th and Albany, NY on February 11th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am EST via NXTTickets.com.

- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following today as he traveled to RAW in Tampa:

Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I'm on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people… — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas and I'm on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion... — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot.



Also, I'm good...but you knew that already. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.