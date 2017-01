Birthdays:

NWA Georgia Championship Wrestling: January 2, 1959

in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia

- Doug Gilbert & Johnny Gilbert defeated Ali Bey & Jack O'Brien

- Chief Little Eagle defeated Bob Shipp

- The Great Bolo defeated Nick Roberts

- Freddie Blassie defeated Ray Gunkel (c) to win the NWA Georgia Southern Heavyweight Championship

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 2, 1968

in Dallas, Texas

- Pepe Gomez defeated Danny Plechas by DQ

- Bob Taylor defeated Tom Bradley

- Sputnik Monroe defeated Mike Paidousis

- Fritz von Erich defeated Gary Hart by Count Out

- Chris Markoff & The Spoiler defeated Billy Red Lyons & Joe Blanchard

NWA Hollywood: January 2, 1969

in Bakersfield, California

- Pepper Martin defeated The Masked Raider

- Jack Garfano vs. Rocky Montero ended in a Draw

- George Cannon defeated Tony Romano

- The Medic defeated The Stomper by DQ

- Fred Blassie & Harley Race defeated Black Gordman & Hahn Lee [2-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Harley Race won a Battle Royal

Stampede Wrestling: January 2, 1987

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- Ben Bassarab, Davey Boy Smith & Owen Hart defeated Gama Singh, Makhan Singh & Viet Cong in a Steel Cage Six Man Tag Team Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 2, 1993

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Cactus Jack & The Barbarian defeated Johnny Gunn & The Z-Man

- Erik Watts defeated Mustapha Saed

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Vinnie Vegas in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Flyin' Brian & Steve Austin defeated Larry Santo & Rikki Nelson

- Tony Atlas (w/ Cactus Jack) defeated Van Hammer in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

- Barry Windham defeated Johnny B. Badd in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

WATCH: The Great Muta vs. Barry Windham clash in BattleBowl at WCW Starrcade 1992

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Danny Spivey in a WCW United States Heavyweight Title Tournament Quarter Final Match

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 2, 1993

at the Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

- Mr. Perfect defeated The Berzerker

- Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated George Anderson

- Marty Jannetty defeated Tom Stone

- Damien Demento defeated Mitch Bishop

WATCH: Damien Demento vs. The Undertaker' on the First Ever RAW

- Crush defeated Dave Sigfrids

WATCH: Goldust' vs. Crush on RAW

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 2, 1994

at the Springfield Civic Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

- Tatanka defeated Tony Devito

- Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) defeated John Chrystal & Russ Greenburg

- Doink The Clown defeated Duane Gill

- Men on a Mission (Mabel & Mo) defeated Chris Duffy & Reno Riggins

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Mike Khoury

WATCH FULL MATCH: Irwin R. Schyster vs. Undertaker' at Royal Rumble' 1995

- Shawn Michaels defeated Bert Centeno

WATCH FULL MATCH: Shawn Michaels vs. Max Moon on the First Ever RAW

ECW Hardcore TV: January 2, 1996

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Mikey Whipwreck defeated Too Cold Scorpio (c) in an ECW World Tag Team Title / ECW World Television Title Match

WATCH FULL MATCH: Too Cold Scorpio vs. Dean Malenko' for the ECW Television Championship

- The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) defeated The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 2, 1995

in Liberty, New York

- Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase) vs. The Allied Powers (Lex Luger & The British Bulldog) ended in a Double Countout

- Duke Droese defeated Mike Bell

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Buck Quartermaine

- The Allied Powers (Lex Luger & British Bulldog) defeated Bam Bam Bigelow & Tatanka

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 2, 1996

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- World Tag Team Champions, The Smoking Gunns defeated Razor Ramon and Savio Vega, Owen Hart and Yokozuna (w/Jim Cornette and Mr. Fuji), and Sycho Sid and The 1-2-3 Kid (w/Ted DiBiase) in a "RAW Bowl" tag team Battle Royal

- Diesel defeated King Mabel

ECW Hardcore TV: January 2, 1997

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Rob Van Dam defeated Chris Candido

WATCH: Rob Van Dam vs. John Kronus for the ECW Television Championship

- Raven (c) defeated Mikey Whipwreck to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Jerry Lynn' vs. Mikey Whipwreck on ECW

- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) defeated The Gangstas (Mustafa & New Jack) (c) to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 2, 1999

at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York

- Gangrel defeated Tiger Ali Singh

- Brian Christopher vs. The Blue Meanie ended in a Double DQ

WATCH: Chris Candido' vs. Brian Christopher on RAW

- The JOB Squad (Bob Holly & Scorpio) defeated LOD 2000 (Animal & Droz) and The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) and The Disciples Of Apocalypse (8-Ball & Skull) in a Tag Team Four Way Dance

WWE Heat: January 2, 2000

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Dark Match: Taka Michinoku (w/ Funaki) defeated Papi Chulo

- D-Lo Brown & Val Venis vs. Christian & Edge - No Contest

- Mosh (w/ Thrasher) defeated Grandmaster Sexay (w/ Scotty 2 Hotty)

- The Godfather defeated Viscera

- Val Venis (c) defeated D-Lo Brown in a WWF European Title Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 2, 2003

at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico

- John Cena defeated Rikishi

- Bill DeMott defeated Chuck Palumbo

- Billy Kidman defeated Eddie Guerrero (w/ Chavo Guerrero)

- Chris Benoit & Edge defeated Team Angle (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) (w/ Kurt Angle) (c) by DQ in a WWE Tag Team Championship Match (7:06)

- Nunzio (w/ Jamie Noble & Nidia) defeated Crash Holly

- Brock Lesnar defeated Matt Hardy Version 1.0 (w/ Shannon Moore)

WWE Heat: January 2, 2005

at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi

- Dark Match: Tajiri defeated Jeremy Young

- Trish Stratus defeated Victoria (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Tyson Tomko defeated William Regal

- The Hurricane defeated Robert Conway

- Ric Flair defeated Val Venis (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 2, 2006

at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Kane defeated Shawn Michaels

- Maria defeated Victoria (w/ Candice Michelle & Torrie Wilson)

- Chris Masters defeated Shelton Benjamin

- Kurt Angle (w/ Daivari) defeated John Cena in a First Blood Match

WATCH: John Cena vs. Kurt Angle in Cena's WWE' Debut on SmackDown

- Dark match: John Cena (c) defeated Kurt Angle and Triple H in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWE Championship

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 2, 2007

at the Lakeland Center Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida

- Test defeated Sabu

- Elijah Burke & Sylvester Terkay defeated The FBI (Little Guido & Tony Mamaluke) (w/ Trinity)

- Kevin Thorn (w/ Ariel) defeated Balls Mahoney

WATCH: Balls Mahoney' vs. The Miz' on ECW

- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Rob Van Dam ended in a No Contest in a ECW World Championship Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 2, 2009

at the Izod Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Dark Match: R-Truth defeated Ryan Braddock

- The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) & Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) defeated Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

- The Brian Kendrick & Ezekiel Jackson defeated Jesse & Festus

- Vladimir Kozlov defeated Hurricane Helms

- Kizarny defeated Montel Vontavious Porter

- The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) defeated Edge & The Big Show

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 2, 2012

at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

- Dark Match: Skip Sheffield defeated Michael McGillicutty

- Daniel Bryan defeated Cody Rhodes

- Wade Barrett defeated Santino Marella

- Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated CM Punk (c) by Count Out in a WWE Championship match

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) defeated Eve Torres & Kelly Kelly

- John Cena, The Big Show & Zack Ryder defeated Jack Swagger & Mark Henry in a Three On Two Handicap Elimination Match

- Dark Match: Jerry Lawler defeated Michael Cole in a street fight

WWE Main Event: January 2, 2013

at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Antonio Cesaro (c) defeated The Great Khali (w/ Hornswoggle & Natalya) to retain the WWE United States Championship (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Backstage segment with Natalya, Hornswoggle & The Great Khali

- Kofi Kingston defeated JTG & Justin Gabriel & Wade Barrett & Yoshi Tatsu in a Gauntlet match (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 2, 2013

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Bo Dallas defeated Epico (w/ Primo)

- Tamina Snuka defeated Sasha Banks

- Kassius Ohno & Leo Kruger defeated Justin Gabriel & Tyson Kidd

- Corey Graves defeated Seth Rollins (c) by DQ in a NXT Championship match

TNA iMPACT!: January 2, 2014

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Madison Rayne defeated Gail Kim (w/ Lei'D Tapa) (WATCH HERE)

- Chris Sabin (w/ Velvet Sky) defeated Austin Aries (c) to win the TNA X-Division Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Samuel Shaw defeated Norv Fernum (WATCH HERE)

- Bobby Roode & James Storm defeated Gunner & Kurt Angle (WATCH HERE)

- Joseph Park defeated Bully Ray by Disqualification (WATCH HERE)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 2, 2015

at the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

- Bray Wyatt defeated Erick Rowan (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated Adam Rose, Gold & Stardust (WATCH HERE)

- The Big Show defeated Ryback by Count Out (WATCH HERE)

- Cesaro & Tyson Kidd (w/ Natalya) defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito) (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose vs Curtis Axel went to a No Contest when it never began (WATCH HERE)

- The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) defeated Lance Anoa'i & Rhett Titus (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 2, 2016

at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Dark Match: Lio Rush defeated Vinny Marseglia

- Roderick Strong (c) defeated Stevie Richards to retain the ROH World Television Championship

- Caprice Coleman defeated Will Ferrara in a No Disqualification Match

- Jonathan Gresham defeated Cedric Alexander (w/ Veda Scott)

- Michael Elgin defeated Donovan Dijak (w/ Truth Martini)

PWG Lemmy: January 2, 2016

in Reseda, California

- Brian Cage defeated Chris Dickinson

- Timothy Thatcher defeated Drew Gulak

- Sami Callihan defeated Trevor Lee

- Drew Galloway defeated Jack Evans

- Adam Cole defeated Mike Bailey

- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Akira Tozawa

- Roderick Strong (c) defeated Chris Hero to retain the PWG World Championship

