WWE has confirmed Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal for tonight's RAW from Tampa. Below is the updated line-up:

* Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder

* Bill Goldberg speaks on the Royal Rumble and Brock Lesnar

* Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match

Big opportunity tonight for me to crush Enzo once and for all and oh ya big goof cass as well. #RAW — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 2, 2017

